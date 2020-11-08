Gerrard makes 3 changes, Filip Helander dropped: Rangers' Predicted XI vs Hamilton - opinion Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Glasgow Rangers will want to bounce back from the thrilling 3-3 draw with Benfica in the Europa League when Steven Gerrard's side take on Hamilton Academical in a game of top versus bottom in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

