Rashford ´overwhelmed with pride´ as UK government agrees to new child food poverty plan
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Marcus Rashford was left “overwhelmed with pride” after his latest campaigning prompted the UK government to propose a new plan to combat child food poverty. The striker spoke with prime minister Boris Johnson on Saturday after Manchester United’s 3-1 Premier League win at Everton, to discuss help for underprivileged families in the winter months. Rashford has been […]
Footballer and campaigner Marcus Rashford has insisted food bank workers are the "real heroes" in the battle against food poverty, whilst calling for structural change in the government's handling of..