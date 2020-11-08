Global  
 

Rashford ´overwhelmed with pride´ as UK government agrees to new child food poverty plan

Sunday, 8 November 2020
Marcus Rashford was left “overwhelmed with pride” after his latest campaigning prompted the UK government to propose a new plan to combat child food poverty. The striker spoke with prime minister Boris Johnson on Saturday after Manchester United’s 3-1 Premier League win at Everton, to discuss help for underprivileged families in the winter months. Rashford has been […]
