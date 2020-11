Southgate explains why Wan-Bissaka missed out on England squad Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

England boss Gareth Southgate says Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not in his squad as he remains a step behind his rivals for a right-back spot. The Three Lions are blessed with options in the position and the latest squad includes Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Reece James, as well as Arsenal duo Ainsley Maitland-Niles and […] 👓 View full article

