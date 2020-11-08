Marcelo Bielsa deserves a statue says Leeds United fan, but ‘Premier League survival is more important than loyalty and Sam Allardyce will keep us up’
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Is Sam Allardyce the man to save Leeds United? Well, one Whites supporter certainly thinks so as Danny rang into talkSPORT to vent after his beloved Leeds lost 4-1 for the second match in a row. Marcelo Bielsa’s side may still be 15th in the Premier League and seven points clear of the bottom three, […]
Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea players not to get carried away byclimbing to third in the Premier League and stretching their unbeaten streakto 11 games. Chelsea thrashed Sheffield United 4-1 at..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews Saturday's trip to faceEverton, knowing anything less than a win will mean they have experiencedtheir worst start to a Premier League season at the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published