Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marcelo Bielsa deserves a statue says Leeds United fan, but ‘Premier League survival is more important than loyalty and Sam Allardyce will keep us up’

talkSPORT Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Is Sam Allardyce the man to save Leeds United? Well, one Whites supporter certainly thinks so as Danny rang into talkSPORT to vent after his beloved Leeds lost 4-1 for the second match in a row. Marcelo Bielsa’s side may still be 15th in the Premier League and seven points clear of the bottom three, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Bielsa: Defeat fair, scoreline not

Bielsa: Defeat fair, scoreline not 00:24

 Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa reacts to the club's 4-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Frank Lampard post-match press conference [Video]

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Frank Lampard post-match press conference

Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea players not to get carried away byclimbing to third in the Premier League and stretching their unbeaten streakto 11 games. Chelsea thrashed Sheffield United 4-1 at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Solskjaer backs United players to 'show how much they care' [Video]

Solskjaer backs United players to 'show how much they care'

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews Saturday's trip to faceEverton, knowing anything less than a win will mean they have experiencedtheir worst start to a Premier League season at the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Bielsa: We didn't create enough chances [Video]

Bielsa: We didn't create enough chances

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa says that his side didn't create enough changes when they were on top during the game, as his side slumped to a 4-1 defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:49Published