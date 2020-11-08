College Football Playoff race still too close to call
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Notre Dame's double overtime win against Clemson makes a strong case for two ACC teams in the College Football Playoff, but the SEC, Pac-12 and others hope to win over voters on the selection committee.
