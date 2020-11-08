Global  
 

College Football Playoff race still too close to call

ESPN Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Notre Dame's double overtime win against Clemson makes a strong case for two ACC teams in the College Football Playoff, but the SEC, Pac-12 and others hope to win over voters on the selection committee.
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: College Football playoff selections: Which teams will be selected for the CFB playoff?

College Football playoff selections: Which teams will be selected for the CFB playoff? 01:15

 USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken breaks down who has the best chance to make it to the college football playoff.

