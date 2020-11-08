Global  
 

Danny Mills accuses Ademola Lookman of making late penalty ‘all about him’ as Andy Cole says he’d fine players for missed Panenkas

talkSPORT Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Trying a Panenka penalty only produces two results – you score and look cool while doing so, or you miss and have egg on your face. Ademola Lookman tried it at West Ham on Saturday night and unfortunately for him and Fulham he rather spectacularly ended up in the latter category. The forward made a […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Parker 'angry' at Lookman pen miss

Parker 'angry' at Lookman pen miss 01:16

 Scott Parker says Ademola Lookman must learn from his panenka penalty miss which cost Fulham two points in the 1-0 defeat to West Ham.

Mitrovic to resume pen duty after Lookman miss [Video]

Mitrovic to resume pen duty after Lookman miss

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic says he will resume penalty taking duties following Ademola Lookman's missed Panenka, but has defended his fellow forward.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:19Published