Danny Mills accuses Ademola Lookman of making late penalty ‘all about him’ as Andy Cole says he’d fine players for missed Panenkas
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Trying a Panenka penalty only produces two results – you score and look cool while doing so, or you miss and have egg on your face. Ademola Lookman tried it at West Ham on Saturday night and unfortunately for him and Fulham he rather spectacularly ended up in the latter category. The forward made a […]
Trying a Panenka penalty only produces two results – you score and look cool while doing so, or you miss and have egg on your face. Ademola Lookman tried it at West Ham on Saturday night and unfortunately for him and Fulham he rather spectacularly ended up in the latter category. The forward made a […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources