Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John McGinn said he knew Jack Grealish was destined to be an England player

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
John McGinn said he knew Jack Grealish was destined to be an England playerAston Villa captain Jack Grealish will be looking to make an impact on the international stage after being included in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barkley on Grealish, Villa and England [Video]

Barkley on Grealish, Villa and England

Ross Barkley talks about teaming up with Jack Grealish as well as his England aspirations after joining Aston Villa on loan.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Aston Villa expected to seal John Mcginn contract

Aston Villa expected to seal John Mcginn contract John McGinn has been a key player for Villa this season and could join Tyrone Mings and Jack Grealish in signing a new deal at the club
Walsall Advertiser