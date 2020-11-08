Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roy Keane offers Liverpool incentive for Man City encounter with title verdict

Daily Star Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Roy Keane offers Liverpool incentive for Man City encounter with title verdictFormer Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has suggested that Liverpool will go on to retain their Premier League title should they beat Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview 01:13

 An in-depth look at the Premier League match between Manchester City andchampions Liverpool. City have been struggling to score goals, but that maychange against a Liverpool defence that has the second-worst record in theleague.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Guardiola makes US election joke as City prepare for Liverpool test [Video]

Guardiola makes US election joke as City prepare for Liverpool test

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes a quip about the US election as hisside prepares to take on Liverpool in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Playing Man City one of the 'most difficult games in the world', says Klopp [Video]

Playing Man City one of the 'most difficult games in the world', says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks ahead to Sunday's Premier League clashagainst title rivals Manchester City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
'City v Liverpool almost a title-decider' [Video]

'City v Liverpool almost a title-decider'

Former Manchester City captain Richard Dunne believes Sunday's game between City and Liverpool - live on Sky Sports - will 'almost decide' who wins this season's Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:52Published