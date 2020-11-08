Jose Mourinho lauds ‘magnificent’ Harry Kane after Tottenham talisman scores 150th Premier League goal
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho dubbed Harry Kane ‘magnificent’ after the Tottenham star scored his 150th Premier League goal. Kane headed in Matt Doherty’s cross in the 88th minute to secure a crucial 1-0 win over struggling West Brom. The late winner took Tottenham to the top of the table, temporarily, for the first time in six years. […]
Jose Mourinho dubbed Harry Kane ‘magnificent’ after the Tottenham star scored his 150th Premier League goal. Kane headed in Matt Doherty’s cross in the 88th minute to secure a crucial 1-0 win over struggling West Brom. The late winner took Tottenham to the top of the table, temporarily, for the first time in six years. […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources