Atalanta 1-1 Inter: Miranchuk strike prolongs Nerazzurri´s winless run Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Aleksey Miranchuk struck 11 minutes from time to earn Atalanta a 1-1 draw against Inter in Sunday’s cagey Serie A clash, denying Lautaro Martinez the match-winning glory. The Lombardy rivals have now won just two of their last 13 games between them and neither side really got going in a low-quality contest at the Gewiss […] 👓 View full article

