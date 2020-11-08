Atalanta 1-1 Inter: Miranchuk strike prolongs Nerazzurri´s winless run

Global  
 

Aleksey Miranchuk struck 11 minutes from time to earn Atalanta a 1-1 draw against Inter in Sunday’s cagey Serie A clash, denying Lautaro Martinez the match-winning glory. The Lombardy rivals have now won just two of their last 13 games between them and neither side really got going in a low-quality contest at the Gewiss […]
