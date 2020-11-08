Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eddie Hearn opens up on venues for Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s 2021 bouts

Daily Star Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Eddie Hearn opens up on venues for Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s 2021 boutsEXCLUSIVE: Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are set to go head-to-head twice in 2021 in what promises to be a huge year for heavyweight boxing - but Eddie Hearn has admitted that venues are far from being confirmed
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like