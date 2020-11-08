Eddie Hearn opens up on venues for Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s 2021 bouts
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are set to go head-to-head twice in 2021 in what promises to be a huge year for heavyweight boxing - but Eddie Hearn has admitted that venues are far from being confirmed
EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are set to go head-to-head twice in 2021 in what promises to be a huge year for heavyweight boxing - but Eddie Hearn has admitted that venues are far from being confirmed
|
|
You Might Like