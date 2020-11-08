Global  
 

Paris Masters 2020: Medvedev rises to Zverev challenge; wins third Masters title

The Sport Review Sunday, 8 November 2020
It all came down to two of the best young players to have steadily broken the old order in recent years. World No5 Daniil Medvedev, now age 24, made huge advances and big waves last year to win four titles from nine finals, with back-to-back Masters titles—Cincinnati and Shanghai—plus runner-up credits at the Montreal Masters […]
