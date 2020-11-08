Kevin De Bruyne penalty miss against Liverpool brings up crazy Premier League stat as Man City fans are left with an all too familiar feeling
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Liverpool got a huge let-off in their Premier League clash at Manchester City as Kevin De Bruyne inexplicably put a penalty wide just before half time. The brilliant Belgian was given the opportunity to put his side in front after Joe Gomez was penalised for handball. But City’s star man couldn’t oblige as he dragged […]
Liverpool got a huge let-off in their Premier League clash at Manchester City as Kevin De Bruyne inexplicably put a penalty wide just before half time. The brilliant Belgian was given the opportunity to put his side in front after Joe Gomez was penalised for handball. But City’s star man couldn’t oblige as he dragged […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources