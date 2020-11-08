Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kevin De Bruyne penalty miss against Liverpool brings up crazy Premier League stat as Man City fans are left with an all too familiar feeling

talkSPORT Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Liverpool got a huge let-off in their Premier League clash at Manchester City as Kevin De Bruyne inexplicably put a penalty wide just before half time. The brilliant Belgian was given the opportunity to put his side in front after Joe Gomez was penalised for handball. But City’s star man couldn’t oblige as he dragged […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview 01:13

 An in-depth look at the Premier League match between Manchester City andchampions Liverpool. City have been struggling to score goals, but that maychange against a Liverpool defence that has the second-worst record in theleague.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: DC to face SRH in 2nd qualifier [Video]

IPL 2020: DC to face SRH in 2nd qualifier

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals left team hotel to lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The nail-biting match will be played at Sheikh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published
Can Chelsea challenge for the title? [Video]

Can Chelsea challenge for the title?

Ashley Cole and Graeme Souness debate the likelihood of Chelsea competing with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title this season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:09Published
Pep: Game more important than me [Video]

Pep: Game more important than me

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists he is more concerned about preparations for this weekend's Premier League meeting with champions Liverpool than addressing his own future, with his..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:51Published