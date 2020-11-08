Inter boss Conte advises critics to ´lay off the wine´ after Atalanta draw Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Antonio Conte advised his critics to “lay off the wine” after Inter’s winless run stretched to a fourth game with a 1-1 draw against Atalanta. Aleksey Miranchuk fired in from the edge of the box 11 minutes from time in Sunday’s clash in Bergamo to cancel out Lautaro Martinez’s header. Inter have won only one […] 👓 View full article

