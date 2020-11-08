Inter boss Conte advises critics to ´lay off the wine´ after Atalanta draw
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Antonio Conte advised his critics to “lay off the wine” after Inter’s winless run stretched to a fourth game with a 1-1 draw against Atalanta. Aleksey Miranchuk fired in from the edge of the box 11 minutes from time in Sunday’s clash in Bergamo to cancel out Lautaro Martinez’s header. Inter have won only one […]
Antonio Conte advised his critics to “lay off the wine” after Inter’s winless run stretched to a fourth game with a 1-1 draw against Atalanta. Aleksey Miranchuk fired in from the edge of the box 11 minutes from time in Sunday’s clash in Bergamo to cancel out Lautaro Martinez’s header. Inter have won only one […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources