Clinical Delhi Capitals beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 17 runs, through to maiden IPL final

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Kagiso Rabada's four wicket-haul, Shikhar Dhawan's 78 and an all-round effort by Marcus Stoinis led a clinical Delhi Capitals (DC) to a 17-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second Qualifier of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL). Chasing a target of 190, SRH were limited to 172/8 in their 20 overs.

DC have gone...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Delhi Capitals played well: SRH's Kane Williamson after losing Qualifier 2

Delhi Capitals played well: SRH's Kane Williamson after losing Qualifier 2 01:45

 A spirited team performance by Delhi Capitals (DC) enabled handed them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on November 08. "Delhi Capitals played very well today and put good totals...

