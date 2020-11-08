Clinical Delhi Capitals beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 17 runs, through to maiden IPL final
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Kagiso Rabada's four wicket-haul, Shikhar Dhawan's 78 and an all-round effort by Marcus Stoinis led a clinical Delhi Capitals (DC) to a 17-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second Qualifier of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL). Chasing a target of 190, SRH were limited to 172/8 in their 20 overs.
A spirited team performance by Delhi Capitals (DC) enabled handed them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on November 08. "Delhi Capitals played very well today and put good totals...
Delhi Capitals go to war against a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 and aim to secure their spot in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday (November 8) at Abu Dhabi...