Howie Meeker, former NHL star and Hockey Night in Canada icon, dies at 97 Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Howie Meeker, the legendary hockey personality who won four Stanley Cups with the Toronto Maple Leafs, died Sunday at age 97 at Nanaimo General Hospital in B.C. 👓 View full article

