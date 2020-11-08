Aston Villa breeze past Arsenal with Ollie Watkins brace as £45million summer signing Thomas Partey suffers injury

Global  
 

Ollie Watkins scored a brace as Aston Villa secured a 3-0 win at Arsenal on Sunday. The Gunners fell behind when Bukayo Saka inadvertently turned in Matt Targett’s cross in the 25th minute. Arsenal had chances to equalise through Alexandre Lacazette, Rob Holding and Nicolas Pepe – and their wastefulness in front of goal was […]
