You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Todd Fuhrman predicts Buffalo will outlast Seattle in Week 9 | FOX BET LIVE



Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are taking on Josh Allen and the Bills, and Todd Fuhrman is going against the grain, predicting Buffalo will outlast Seattle in Week 9. Hear him break down Buffalo's.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:44 Published 5 days ago Emmanuel Acho: Russell Wilson is responsible for Seahawks' success, he deserves the MVP | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss if Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson deserves the MVP award. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:27 Published 6 days ago 'Russell Wilson makes Seahawks the best team in the NFC West' — Colin Cowherd



The NFC West is competitive this season, but Colin Cowherd says the sheer number of playmakers, and with Russell Wilson at the head, the Seattle Seahawks are the best team in their division. Colin.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:28 Published 1 week ago