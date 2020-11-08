Alex Smith throws first touchdown since returning from gruesome 2018 leg injury

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources First Stream (10/30/20): New Music From Ariana Grande, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Ozuna & Becky G | Billboard



Ariana Grande and Sam Smith both drop their highly-anticipated albums and Dua Lipa keeps delivering bop after bop. Plus, Becky G and Ozuna team up on new single “No Drama," and more from Meghan.. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:17 Published 1 week ago Sam Smith's 'Love Goes' is their first 'proper' heartbreak album



Sam Smith's new album 'Love Goes' is about their first proper relationship with actor Brandon Flynn. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:47 Published 2 weeks ago Cowboys Announce Tyron Smith Will Have Season Ending Surgery



The Dallas Cowboys got some rough news on Friday morning as the organization announced that left tackle Tyron Smith will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to address his neck injury... Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:37 Published on October 9, 2020