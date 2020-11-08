Global  
 

Alex Smith throws first touchdown since returning from gruesome 2018 leg injury

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Alex Smith throws first touchdown since returning from gruesome 2018 leg injuryAlex Smith threaded a 68-yard bomb to Terry McLaurin who caught it in between several Giants' defenders and ran it into the end zone for the score. This touchdown pulled the Washington Football Team within three points of the New York Giants. It was Smith's first touchdown pass since returning from a devastating leg injury sustained in 2018.
