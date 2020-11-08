Global  
 

Giants Build Huge First-Half Lead, Hold On To Top Washington

CBS 2 Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Daniel Jones completed his longest pass of the season, didn't turn over the ball for the first time, and the Giants held on to beat Washington 23-20 Sunday for their second victory this season.
