Giants Build Huge First-Half Lead, Hold On To Top Washington
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Daniel Jones completed his longest pass of the season, didn't turn over the ball for the first time, and the Giants held on to beat Washington 23-20 Sunday for their second victory this season.
