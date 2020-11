You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Baffled Upon Learning That News Orgs Routinely Call Elections



President Donald Trump has so far refused to accept his loss to President-Elect Joe Biden. Since his lead began to slip, Trump ratcheted up his baseless allegations about voter fraud, accusing.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 23 minutes ago Biden begins planning for his presidency



U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will announce a 12-member task force to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, kicking off a busy week in which he will move forward with the presidential.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:57 Published 38 minutes ago Romney On Trump's 'Inevitable' Departure: 'Don't Expect Him To Go Quietly'



Not every member of the Republican party has accepted the outcome of the 2020 presidential race--including President Donald J. Trump. But according to Business Insider, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 1 hour ago