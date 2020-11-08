Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ben Roethlisberger may have injured MCL, which could take 2-6 weeks to heal | DR. MATT

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Ben Roethlisberger may have injured MCL, which could take 2-6 weeks to heal | DR. MATTPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger appeared to injure his knee on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Former New England Patriots head physician, Dr. Matt Provencher, said it was similar to many MCL injuries he's seen in the past. If it is an MCL injury, it would take 2-6 weeks to recover.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like