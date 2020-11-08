Inter Miami clinches playoff spot with dramatic 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Must win game for Orange Army to seal playoff spot



Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians departed from team hotel to compete against SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. The last league match of IPL 2020 will be played in Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Though MI are.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 2 weeks ago MLS round-up: Beckham's Inter Miami win again



Watch highlights from Major League Soccer as Inter Miami take on Houston Dynamo, Vancouver Whitecaps host Real Salt Lake and Atlanta United are visited by New York Red Bulls. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:01 Published on October 11, 2020 Inter Miami CF Closes Deal For Gonzalo Higuain



He is the second Juventus player to make his way to Miami this year. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:27 Published on September 18, 2020