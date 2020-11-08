Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Inter Miami clinches playoff spot with dramatic 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Inter Miami clinches playoff spot with dramatic 2-1 win over FC CincinnatiWith a playoff spot within their grasp, Inter Miami jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, only to see it cut in half by Joe Gyau who scored for FC Cincinnati in the 66th minute. But Miami held off a late Cincinnati surge and punched their ticket to the MLS Playoffs for the first time.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Must win game for Orange Army to seal playoff spot [Video]

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Must win game for Orange Army to seal playoff spot

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians departed from team hotel to compete against SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. The last league match of IPL 2020 will be played in Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Though MI are..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
MLS round-up: Beckham's Inter Miami win again [Video]

MLS round-up: Beckham's Inter Miami win again

Watch highlights from Major League Soccer as Inter Miami take on Houston Dynamo, Vancouver Whitecaps host Real Salt Lake and Atlanta United are visited by New York Red Bulls.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:01Published
Inter Miami CF Closes Deal For Gonzalo Higuain [Video]

Inter Miami CF Closes Deal For Gonzalo Higuain

He is the second Juventus player to make his way to Miami this year.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published