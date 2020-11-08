Inter Miami clinches playoff spot with dramatic 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati
With a playoff spot within their grasp, Inter Miami jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, only to see it cut in half by Joe Gyau who scored for FC Cincinnati in the 66th minute. But Miami held off a late Cincinnati surge and punched their ticket to the MLS Playoffs for the first time.
