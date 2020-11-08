Valencia 4-1 Real Madrid: Soler´s hat-trick of penalties tumbles woeful Blancos
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Carlos Soler scored a hat-trick of penalties as Valencia ended a four-match winless run in LaLiga with a 4-1 rout of Real Madrid at Mestalla. Soler’s penalties – the first of which had to be re-taken due to an infringement by Yunus Musah – were added to by Raphael Varane’s own goal as Valencia came from behind […]
Carlos Soler scored a hat-trick of penalties as Valencia ended a four-match winless run in LaLiga with a 4-1 rout of Real Madrid at Mestalla. Soler’s penalties – the first of which had to be re-taken due to an infringement by Yunus Musah – were added to by Raphael Varane’s own goal as Valencia came from behind […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources