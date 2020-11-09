NFL Week 9 recap: Roethlisberger MVP talk, Bears back to Trubisky, & more QB questions
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Is it time Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sneaks his way into the NFL MVP discussion? Should the Chicago Bears go back to Mitch Trubisky? Where do Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson stand at the midway point of the season? That and much more on the NFL Week 9 recap.
Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 10. The Pittsburgh Steelers moved down as others begin to show more consistency. The New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens & Green Bay Packers remain steady and Nick's Kansas City Chiefs, of course, remain on top.