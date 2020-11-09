Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL Week 9 recap: Roethlisberger MVP talk, Bears back to Trubisky, & more QB questions

FOX Sports Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
NFL Week 9 recap: Roethlisberger MVP talk, Bears back to Trubisky, & more QB questionsIs it time Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sneaks his way into the NFL MVP discussion? Should the Chicago Bears go back to Mitch Trubisky? Where do Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson stand at the midway point of the season? That and much more on the NFL Week 9 recap.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 10 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 10 | FIRST THINGS FIRST 04:39

 Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 10. The Pittsburgh Steelers moved down as others begin to show more consistency. The New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens & Green Bay Packers remain steady and Nick's Kansas City Chiefs, of course, remain on top.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brutal Losses for MSU and U of M, a Week 10 win for the Lions, Dustin Johnson’s win at the Masters, and more. [Video]

Brutal Losses for MSU and U of M, a Week 10 win for the Lions, Dustin Johnson’s win at the Masters, and more.

Tune into Press Pass as Jack Ebling , Tom Crawford and Jim Keyton Jr. breaks down brutal losses for MSU and U of M, a week 10 win for the Lions, Dustin Johnson’s win at the Masters, and more.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 59:25Published
AFC North Preview Week 10: Can The Ravens Get The Passing Game Going Against The Patriots? [Video]

AFC North Preview Week 10: Can The Ravens Get The Passing Game Going Against The Patriots?

CBS Baltimore anchor and host of ‘Purple Pregame’ Rick Ritter breaks down AFC North matchups for Week 10. The Ravens look to regain some of last season’s magic against the struggling Patriots...

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 05:27Published
NFC North Preview Week 10: Dalvin Cook Carries Vikings Into Chicago; Lions Host Washington [Video]

NFC North Preview Week 10: Dalvin Cook Carries Vikings Into Chicago; Lions Host Washington

SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White breaks down Week 10 matchups in the NFC North, as Vikings look to gain ground on fading Bears and Lions try to keep pace with the playoff race approaching. Katie..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 05:03Published