Bundesliga: Win over Dortmund crucial, says Bayern's Lewandowski

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Robert Lewandowski scored his 11th goal in just his sixth Bundesliga game this season as Bayern Munich went top of the table on Saturday with a 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund. After Marco Reus put Dortmund ahead, David Alaba blasted home a free-kick to make it 1-1 at half-time behind closed doors at Signal Iduna Park. Lewandowski...
