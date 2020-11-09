Bundesliga: Win over Dortmund crucial, says Bayern's Lewandowski Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Robert Lewandowski scored his 11th goal in just his sixth Bundesliga game this season as Bayern Munich went top of the table on Saturday with a 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund. After Marco Reus put Dortmund ahead, David Alaba blasted home a free-kick to make it 1-1 at half-time behind closed doors at Signal Iduna Park. Lewandowski... 👓 View full article

