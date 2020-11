You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brendan Rodgers salutes his best result as Leicester boss



Brendan Rodgers hailed his best result as Leicester manager after his side ranout stunning 5-2 winners at Manchester City on Sunday. Jamie Vardy grabbed ahat-trick as the Foxes came from behind to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published on September 27, 2020

Related news from verified sources Leicester grab top spot from Tottenham, Liverpool held The revolving door at the summit of the Premier League continued spinning on Sunday as first Tottenham Hotspur and then Leicester City reached it before...

Japan Today 6 hours ago