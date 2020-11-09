Medvedev beats Zverev to clinch Paris Masters crown
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Third seed Daniil Medvedev claimed his first Paris Masters title at Bercy Arena on Sunday by battling back from a set down to beat Germany's Alexander Zverev. The Russian was on top form in a high-quality encounter, winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to secure his first trophy of the season and the eighth of his career. "It's great, I'm...
