Lazio hold Juventus 1-1, Inter draw with Atalanta

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Ecuador's Felipe Caicedo again came off the bench to rescue Lazio as he claimed a late equaliser in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Juventus after Cristiano Ronaldo's early goal for the visitors in Rome. Ronaldo had opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour but the Serie A champions let the game slip when the Portugal star limped off...
