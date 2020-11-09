Lazio hold Juventus 1-1, Inter draw with Atalanta Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ecuador's Felipe Caicedo again came off the bench to rescue Lazio as he claimed a late equaliser in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Juventus after Cristiano Ronaldo's early goal for the visitors in Rome. Ronaldo had opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour but the Serie A champions let the game slip when the Portugal star limped off... 👓 View full article

