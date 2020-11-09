Global  
 

One News Page

Jamie Carragher rates Liverpool FC and Man City’s title chances

The Sport Review Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher still believes that the Premier League title race will come down to a straight shootout between Liverpool FC and Manchester City this season. The Reds are aiming to defend their Premier League crown this term after having won the top-flight title in style last season under Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool FC finished 18 points […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Playing Man City one of the 'most difficult games in the world', says Klopp

Playing Man City one of the 'most difficult games in the world', says Klopp 00:32

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks ahead to Sunday's Premier League clashagainst title rivals Manchester City.

