Harry Winks at a career crossroads after latest Spurs squad snub Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The central midfielder is struggling for game time at Spurs under Jose Mourinho and could be forced to take matters into his own hands in order to catch the eye of Gareth Southgate The central midfielder is struggling for game time at Spurs under Jose Mourinho and could be forced to take matters into his own hands in order to catch the eye of Gareth Southgate 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like