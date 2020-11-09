IPL 2020: It was a season of fine lines for SRH, says Kane Williamson Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson admitted that SunRisers Hyderabad didn't play their "best" cricket in the Indian Premier League 2020, a season where they made it to the playoffs but failed to make it to the final.



On Sunday evening, SRH's campaign came to an end following a narrow 17-run defeat to Delhi Capitals in... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

