IPL 2020: Purple Cap now with Kagiso Rabada, Orange stays with KL Rahul

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has once again taken over the Purple Cap from Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah following his four-wicket spell against SunRisers Hyderabad which helped Delhi Capitals enter the finals of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.

On Sunday evening, Rabada returned with figures...
0
