Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trailblazers need to improve fielding to beat Supernovas: Smriti Mandhana

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Trailblazers captain Smriti Mandhana has said that her side will have to improve fielding and show urgency in the powerplay while batting, if they are to stop Supernovas from winning their third title in the three-team Women's T20 Challenge. The two teams play each other here on Monday.

"We need to improve our fielding as I...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas beat Trailblazers in thriller, both teams enter final

 Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas defeated Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers by two runs as both teams qualified for the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 final.
DNA