Trailblazers need to improve fielding to beat Supernovas: Smriti Mandhana Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Trailblazers captain Smriti Mandhana has said that her side will have to improve fielding and show urgency in the powerplay while batting, if they are to stop Supernovas from winning their third title in the three-team Women's T20 Challenge. The two teams play each other here on Monday.



"We need to improve our fielding as I... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas beat Trailblazers in thriller, both teams enter final Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas defeated Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers by two runs as both teams qualified for the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 final.

DNA 2 days ago





