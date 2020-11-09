Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr date: Iron Mike set to return this month – UK start time, location and full undercard including Jack Paul and Badou Jack
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Mike Tyson is set to make his dramatic return to the ring later this month in a special, showpiece clash with Roy Jones Jr. Some 15 years on since retiring, ‘Iron Mike’ will lace up his gloves once again. Throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, Tyson has been showing off his incredible body transformation and looks in […]
Staples Center will be the site for Mike Tyson's return to the ring on November 28th as he hosts an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr as part of his new Legends Only League. Jim Hill caught up with Mike..
Despite the Dallas Cowboys being dead last in points allowed, Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy have faith in defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. Jerry said there is no need to make a change. Mike McCarthy..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:43Published