Jake Paul wants to fight Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal claiming he has KO power UFC fighters can be scared of

YouTube star Jake Paul is making some bold claims about his burgeoning boxing career. The 23-year-old wants to prove he is ‘someone people should be scared of’ and share the ring with mixed martial arts superstars Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. The cruiserweight, who made his name through YouTube video before switching professions, won his […]
