Women's college basketball's way-too-early Top 25: UConn climbs to No. 3; South Carolina still No. 1 Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

South Carolina and Stanford remain 1-2, but UConn and Louisville are climbing as Baylor and Mississippi State each dropped two spots. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like