SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Thangarasu Natarajan replaces injured Varun Chakravarthy in India’s T20I squad for Australia tour
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
KKR's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the T20I squad with a shoulder injury. Natarajan, one of the highlights for SRH in IPL 2020, will be replacing Chakravarthy in the Indian T20I squad.
