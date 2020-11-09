Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Thangarasu Natarajan replaces injured Varun Chakravarthy in India’s T20I squad for Australia tour

Zee News Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
KKR's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the T20I squad with a shoulder injury. Natarajan, one of the highlights for SRH in IPL 2020, will be replacing Chakravarthy in the Indian T20I squad.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like