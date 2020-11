Pospisil posts 8 aces, outlasts Ukraine's Marchenko in 1st round of Sofia Open Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil advanced to the second round of the Sofia Open with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (5) win over Ukraine's Illya Marchenko on Monday. 👓 View full article

