‘Russell Wilson just lost his MVP lead’ — Skip Bayless on Seahawks’ loss to Bills in WK 9 | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
‘Russell Wilson just lost his MVP lead’ — Skip Bayless on Seahawks’ loss to Bills in WK 9 | UNDISPUTEDThe Buffalo Bills advanced to 7-2 after holding on to a 44-to-34 win against the Seattle Seahawks. Buffalo forced 4 turnovers, all on Russell Wilson, and they now hold on to a strong lead in the AFC East. The Seahawks defense only forced 2 punts from the Bills all day and didn’t create a single turnover. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Seahawks' loss to the Bills.
 The Buffalo Bills advanced to 7-2 after holding on to a 44-to-34 win against the Seattle Seahawks. Buffalo forced 4 turnovers, all on Russell Wilson, and they now hold on to a strong lead in the AFC East. The Seahawks defense only forced 2 punts from the Bills all day and didn’t create a single...

