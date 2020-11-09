Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tiger Woods bids to repeat Masters glory after recent stretch of poor play

CBC.ca Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Tiger Woods ended an 11-year major drought to claim his fifth Masters in 2019, capping one of the most remarkable comebacks in the history of professional sport. But a recent string of lacklustre performances have rendered that success a distant memory.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

No roars will leave players in dark at Masters, says Woods [Video]

No roars will leave players in dark at Masters, says Woods

Tiger Woods discusses the Masters with no crowds, his form ahead defending the ZOZO Championships and the issue of ever growing driving distances in the sport.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:03Published