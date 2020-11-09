Tiger Woods bids to repeat Masters glory after recent stretch of poor play Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Tiger Woods ended an 11-year major drought to claim his fifth Masters in 2019, capping one of the most remarkable comebacks in the history of professional sport. But a recent string of lacklustre performances have rendered that success a distant memory. 👓 View full article

