You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jets’ QB woes: Joe Namath, Chad Pennington join Cooper Manning on The Manning Hour



With the New York Jets floundering yet again, Cooper Manning invited two former Jets quarterbacks onto the Manning Hour with him. Watch where Joe Namath and Chad Pennington said they would fall on the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:26 Published on October 11, 2020 Joe Flacco Sees Playing Time For Jets After Injury To Sam Darnold



Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco briefly took over for an injured Sam Darnold during Thursday night's matchup between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:37 Published on October 2, 2020 Joe Namath is starting to worry about Sam Darnold



Joe Namath is starting to worry about Sam Darnold Credit: nypost Duration: 01:11 Published on September 25, 2020