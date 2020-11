You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NFL fines Steelers and Raiders for mask violations



Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders face fines and penalties for violations of the NFL's face mask policy Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:53 Published 3 days ago Skip Bayless: Cowboys have 'no chance' at beating Steelers without Andy Dalton | UNDISPUTED



It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will have to go another week without Andy Dalton under center. Dalton was placed on the Covid-19 list yesterday making him unavailable for their game Sunday against the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:56 Published 5 days ago Ravens Cornerback Marlon Humphrey Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 After Playing Sunday Against The Steelers



Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey says he has tested positive with the coronavirus, a day after he played against the Steelers on Sunday. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago