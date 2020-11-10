Global  
 

Drew McIntyre & The New Day vs. Randy Orton, The Miz & John Morrison – Six-Man Tag Match: Raw, Nov. 9, 2020

FOX Sports Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Related news from verified sources

Monday Night Raw: Nov. 9, 2020

Monday Night Raw: Nov. 9, 2020 Drew McIntyre will team up with The New Day against Randy Orton, The Miz & John Morrison, Jeff Hardy, Riddle and Elias get a second chance at Team Raw, and much...
FOX Sports

Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz & John Morrison – 2-on-1 Handicap Match: Raw, Nov. 2, 2020

Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz & John Morrison – 2-on-1 Handicap Match: Raw, Nov. 2, 2020 Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz & John Morrison – 2-on-1 Handicap Match: Raw, Nov. 2, 2020
FOX Sports