Carlos Ortiz holds off No. 1 Dustin Johnson to claim maiden title Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Mexico's Carlos Ortiz captured his first US PGA Tour title on Sunday, firing five birdies in a five-under par 67 for a two-shot Houston Open victory over top-ranked Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama. Ortiz padded his margin with the final flourish of a birdie on 18 at Memorial Park Golf Course, a municipal layout in the Texas... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

