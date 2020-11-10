Global  
 

Real Madrid manager Zidane: There is no justification, no excuses

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Real Madrid were thrashed 1-4 at struggling Valencia on Sunday as Carlos Soler scored a hat-trick of penalties to raise further doubts over La Liga's reigning champions. Madrid took the lead through Karim Benzema but presented Valencia with four gifts at Mestalla, including three spot-kicks and an own-goal scored by Raphael...
News video: No excuses for Madrid's big loss, says Zidane

No excuses for Madrid's big loss, says Zidane 02:54

 Real Madrid boss says his side must do better despite injuries and health issues affecting the team

