Real Madrid manager Zidane: There is no justification, no excuses
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Real Madrid were thrashed 1-4 at struggling Valencia on Sunday as Carlos Soler scored a hat-trick of penalties to raise further doubts over La Liga's reigning champions. Madrid took the lead through Karim Benzema but presented Valencia with four gifts at Mestalla, including three spot-kicks and an own-goal scored by Raphael...
