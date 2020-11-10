|
|
Euro 2020 qualifying play-offs and the Nations League: What to look out for
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Euro 2020 play-off finals, Nations League and friendlies - there's plenty going on in international football this week. Here's what to look out for.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
England v Denmark: Match Preview
Match preview as England prepare to take on Denmark in a game that could seethem remain top of their Nations League group with a win.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Related news from verified sources
|