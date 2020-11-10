Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Martinez says move from Arsenal to Aston Villa was a ´step up´

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Emiliano Martinez believes his move to Aston Villa from Arsenal was a “step up” as he continues to shine for his new club. Martinez joined Villa from Arsenal in September for a reported £20million. After keeping a clean sheet as Villa stunned his former club 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, Martinez said the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below standards

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below standards 01:08

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below their standards andability. The comments come as Arsenal lost 3-0 to Aston Villa.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview [Video]

Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League match against Aston Villa at theEmirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's men earned a 1-0 win against ManchesterUnited last time out, while Villa's perfect start..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Magical debut for Martinez [Video]

Magical debut for Martinez

Emi Martinez proved to be one of Aston Villa’s heroes in their win over Sheffield United by saving a penalty on his debut after his transfer from Arsenal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:15Published