Martinez says move from Arsenal to Aston Villa was a ´step up´
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Emiliano Martinez believes his move to Aston Villa from Arsenal was a “step up” as he continues to shine for his new club. Martinez joined Villa from Arsenal in September for a reported £20million. After keeping a clean sheet as Villa stunned his former club 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, Martinez said the […]
Emiliano Martinez believes his move to Aston Villa from Arsenal was a “step up” as he continues to shine for his new club. Martinez joined Villa from Arsenal in September for a reported £20million. After keeping a clean sheet as Villa stunned his former club 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, Martinez said the […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources