Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: A look at the Purple Cap race before IPL 2020 Final
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () The top three players of the Purple Cap race will all take the field in tonight's IPL 2020 Final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Capitals' Kagiso Rabada is the current Purple Cap holder with 29 wickets.
A spirited team performance by Delhi Capitals (DC) enabled handed them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on November 08. "Delhi Capitals played very well today and put good totals...