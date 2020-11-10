Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: A look at Orange Cap race before IPL 2020 Final
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Mumbai Indians will clash with Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 Final. Capitals' opener Shikhar Dhawan has the chance to walk away with the prized Orange Cap if he is able to score at least 68 runs today.
A spirited team performance by Delhi Capitals (DC) enabled handed them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on November 08. "Delhi Capitals played very well today and put good totals...