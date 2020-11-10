Global  
 

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: A look at Orange Cap race before IPL 2020 Final

Zee News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Mumbai Indians will clash with Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 Final. Capitals' opener Shikhar Dhawan has the chance to walk away with the prized Orange Cap if he is able to score at least 68 runs today.



